Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 4,102,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,786. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

