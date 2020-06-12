Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,786. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $622,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $255,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

