Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a PE ratio of -70.33. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.