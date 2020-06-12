Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,092,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 504,880 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $278,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,821,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819,020. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.