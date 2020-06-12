Citigroup Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.53.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. 39,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.83 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

