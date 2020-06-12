Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,293 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $281,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.60. 20,007,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,214,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

