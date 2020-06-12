Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

CGNX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.53. 361,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.