Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Slack makes up 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $7,381,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,175,498 shares of company stock worth $58,051,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. 18,306,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,222,070. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.