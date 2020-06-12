Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million.

BBCP stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Several analysts have commented on BBCP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Earnings History for Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit