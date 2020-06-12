Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million.

BBCP stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Several analysts have commented on BBCP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

