Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

