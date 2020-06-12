Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

CPSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CPSS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 47,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,374. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.