Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Shares Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78, 959,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,271,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Specifically, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,884,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth $4,162,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

