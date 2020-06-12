Eaton Vance Management Acquires 15,984 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $549,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,412.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,987. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $951.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,374.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,343.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

