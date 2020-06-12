Eaton Vance Management Acquires 196,258 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,258 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of Morgan Stanley worth $133,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,831,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

