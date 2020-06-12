Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,287,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,154 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $456,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,947,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.54. 3,799,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

