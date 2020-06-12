Eaton Vance Management Buys 62,362 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,581 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $255,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $18.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.54. 7,463,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $409.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.07.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

