Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $163,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,441. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.