Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,509 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.91. 1,983,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.