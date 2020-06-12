Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,648,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,658 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $630,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $4,916,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,801,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,252. The firm has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

