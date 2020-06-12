Eaton Vance Management Has $139.69 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,891 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of Intuit worth $139,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 18.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Intuit stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.03 and a 200-day moving average of $268.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

