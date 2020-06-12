Eaton Vance Management Has $144.60 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,240 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of Anthem worth $144,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 35.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,824,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.56. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

