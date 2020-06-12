Eaton Vance Management Has $145.26 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,061 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of S&P Global worth $145,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,273,000 after buying an additional 104,122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $10.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.91. 1,155,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $334.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.40.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

