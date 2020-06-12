Eaton Vance Management Has $161.43 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460,613 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Danaher worth $161,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

