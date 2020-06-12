Eaton Vance Management Has $164.36 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.70% of Phillips 66 worth $164,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.26. 2,996,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.