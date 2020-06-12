Eaton Vance Management Has $166.25 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $166,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,919,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.84 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

