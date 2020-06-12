Eaton Vance Management Has $224.53 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,963 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of TJX Companies worth $224,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $789,572,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.46. 6,640,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,369,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.