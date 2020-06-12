Eaton Vance Management Has $287.47 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,194 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of Accenture worth $287,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

ACN traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,595. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

