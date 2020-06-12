Eaton Vance Management Has $355.33 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,011 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $355,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.15. 5,067,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

