Eaton Vance Management Has $369.83 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.52% of Mondelez International worth $369,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 44.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,634,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 814,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 5,010,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

