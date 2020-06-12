Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,805 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

