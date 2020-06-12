Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,327 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of AbbVie worth $158,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

ABBV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 6,984,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

