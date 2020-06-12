Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,381 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $184,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,777. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

