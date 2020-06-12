Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,896,930 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Chevron worth $259,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $92.39. 9,263,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

