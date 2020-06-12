Eaton Vance Management Purchases 78,987 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,233,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,987 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $413,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,338 shares of company stock worth $13,813,988 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

