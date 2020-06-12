Eaton Vance Management Purchases 85,188 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.35% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $140,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.