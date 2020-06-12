Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,986 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Paypal worth $180,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.26. 6,500,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,423. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $160.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

