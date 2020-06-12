Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Caterpillar worth $138,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,412. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

