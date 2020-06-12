Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $131,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.18. 2,915,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

