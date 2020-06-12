Eaton Vance Management Sells 421,683 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 421,683 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Verizon Communications worth $423,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,297,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

