Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381,907 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $350,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $56.17. 14,246,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

