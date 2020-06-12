eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,933,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 440,000 shares during the period. eBay comprises 20.5% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned about 4.70% of eBay worth $989,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $248,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $17,811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 9,059,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,562,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

