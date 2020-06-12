ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 4,912 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,697,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.