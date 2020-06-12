ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 537 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 76,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,466,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,811. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

