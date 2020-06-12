Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 198,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 112.1% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 789,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 417,128 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $6,557,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

