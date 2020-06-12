Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 16,000 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,973,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898,730. The stock has a market cap of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.