Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 17,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,339,784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,801,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,584,000 after buying an additional 237,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

VRTX traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.56. 1,454,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $295.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

