Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $9.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,413.18. 1,685,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,374.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,344.40. The company has a market cap of $1,000.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

