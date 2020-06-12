Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,744,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,291,000 after acquiring an additional 92,737 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 51,511 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.86.

Shares of AMT traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.08. 1,386,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,309. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,008 shares of company stock worth $2,319,424 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

