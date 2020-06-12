Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 48,855 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,855 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,637,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,674. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

