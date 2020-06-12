Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,720 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 808,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,981 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.51. 3,046,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

